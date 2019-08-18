Ijaw youths have halted attempt by former militant leader and Niger Delta activist Asari Dokubo to hold an extended inaugural meeting in support of Biafra.

Concise News learned that the confrontation, which nearly led to a bloody clash on Saturday, was averted by the police in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The Chairman of Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Central Zone, Kennedy Olorogun, got reports of the Biafran meeting and mobilised his executive council members and other youths to the venue of the gathering, according to The Nation.

Olorogun was shocked that Dokubo chose Bayelsa, a uniform Ijaw state, to hold a Biafran meeting and immediately ordered the founder of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force (NDPVF) to bow out or face the consequence of his actions.

The IYC chairman claimed that Dokubo gathered over 300 persons from across the South-East and South-South states to hold the meeting.

Olorogun disclosed that the meeting was reportedly convened under the auspices of the Biafra National Council (BNC) and not the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He said: “When we got the information, we stormed the venue of the meeting to stop them.

“They tried to resist us but we told them we were prepared for them because we will not allow any part of Bayelsa to be used for a meeting calling for the actualisation of Biafra.

“I wonder why Dokubo decided to bring such meeting to Bayelsa. But we stopped them.

“It was getting out of hand but the police intervened to stop possible violence. My happiness is that we stopped the meeting from holding.”