Former governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose has condemned the attack on former deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany.

Concise News had reported that Senator Ekweremadu, attacked by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This happened when the Enugu lawmaker attended the 2nd Annual Igbo Cultural Festival as a speaker and special guest of honour at an event organised by the Ndi-Igbo Germany community.

Reacting to the development, Fayose noted that the attack was an assault against the Igbos and Nigeria in general.

“Attackers of Ekweremadu, a defender of democracy who symbolizes courage & decency, are miscreants who don’t deserve a place in a civilized society,” he tweeted.

“It is an assault against the Igbos and Nigerians in general. To me, those “Igbo touts” demonstrated that pigs have no value for gold.”