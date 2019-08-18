The Benue State Police Command on Sunday disclosed that the death toll from Saturday’s gunmen attack on mourners in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state has increased to nine.

Concise News learned that the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi that the police were still investigating circumstances surrounding the attack and after the incident.

Anene explained that four persons were killed at the burial of Tor Gbev Amaafu in Tongov while additional five were killed during retaliation attacks by Amaafu, Sati Agirigi and Ikurav Tiev communities.

The DSP disclosed that the killings were suspected to be the frequent clashes between Ikurav and Shitile people in the area that occurs recently.

“The clash cut across three villages. There is no reason for these attacks. Several peace meetings with the communities have yielded no positive results.”

According to an eyewitness, the gunmen who numbered more than 10, opened fire on the mourners killing and injuring several persons in the process.

The gunmen attacked the mourners in the early hours of Saturday as a result of which four persons lost their lives on the spot while several others sustained severe injuries.