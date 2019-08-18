BBNaija housemate Frodd may be sent packing from the 2019 edition of the show over sexual harassment of Esther, Concise News reports.

This news platform understands that he may get a strike for the incident, also.

The incident took place after Saturday’s BBNaija party night as he was seen on Esther’s bed without underwear trying to touch and caress Esther’s body.

Esther, however, turned him down and cautioned him to wear his boxers which he refused to do.

Frodd was later called by Biggie for an emergency diary session where he was told he may be evicted or issued a strike for his actions.

He, thereafter, returned to his bed, not Esther’s.

See the video of the raunchy moment below: