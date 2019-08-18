Big Brother Naija housemate Esther has said that Frodd did not attempt to touch her against her wish on Saturday night as she was just ‘pissed’.

She made this known after Frodd was queried b Biggie for appearing to forcefully have sex with Esther.

Concise News reports that Frodd, after the Saturday night party, was on Esther’s bed without underwear, trying to touch and caress her body.

Esther asked him to put on his boxers but he refused.

Frodd was later called by Biggie for an emergency diary session where he was told he could be evicted or issued a strike for his actions.

After the diary session, Frodd suddenly returned to his bed, not Esther’s.

Reacting to the session, Esther on Sunday apologised to Frodd, saying that he did nothing wrong.

The housemate disclosed that she was not in the mood to play that was why she acted that way.

Esther said, “Did Biggy say you should come to your bed? You didn’t do anything wrong. I was just pissed yesterday and you weren’t listening.”

Frodd, thereafter, disclosed that he didn’t sleep after the incident.