British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has said that he lost to Andy Ruiz in June because of a “lucky punch”.

Ruiz, a Mexican, shocked the boxing world inside Madison Square Garden when he defeated the previously unbeaten Joshua to claim IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

He dropped Joshua four times before the contest was halted in the seventh round.

This news medium understands that Joshua and his opponent had signed up for the December 7 rematch to be hosted in an open-air stadium in Ad Diriyha, near the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

During an exclusive interview on ‘AJ, The Untold Truth’, Joshua confessed on how he lost to Ruiz.

He said: “By a lucky punch. By a punch sent by the gods.

“I don’t know what concussion is, but for sure, after the fight, I didn’t know what round (the fight was stopped).

“So I’m just shocked it took Ruiz Jr another four rounds to get me out. Let me concuss Ruiz Jr – he won’t get back up.”

Joshua further explained: “Ruiz Jr got hit by a flash knock-down – he was still raw, he wasn’t well-done, he wasn’t cooked yet. I should have left him a little bit longer.

“But the instinct in me was: ‘Boom!’ I ended up getting caught with a left hook on the top of the head. He ain’t that skilful. He’s a good fighter.”