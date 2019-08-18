Prophet Peter Adegboyega has predicted that Nigeria may experience a revolution if its leaders do not do the right things for the people.

Prophet Adegboyega is the Supreme Head of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria.

He issued the warning on Saturday at the 47th annual general conference of Good Women Fellowship of The Sacred C & S of Nigeria and Overseas held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The clergyman called on the Nigerian government to implement the report of the 2014 Constitutional Conference as well as restructure the country.

“Until we go back to the basis, there will be no peace in the country. Because when a child thinks he is wiser than his parents, there will be a problem,” he said.

“The trio of Alhaji Ahmadu Bello, Dr Nnamidi Azikwe and Chief Obafemi Awolowo sat down and said this was the best for the country and it was the best.

“We are not asking for the shifting of boundaries. No. We are asking for constitutional federalism where states will grow at its pace and contribute its quota to the centre.

“Once that is done, the centre will be weak as opposed to when governors go cap-in-hand begging.

“The problem is that the tiny minorities that are milking this country dry will not allow it unless you and I rise.

“I am not agitating for violent revolution. But if care is not taken, the revolution is already building up. And before we know, we will enter the Egyptian revolution.”

According to him, “It will be a bad thing if Buhari leaves the scene and trouble starts if he has not done the right thing. He should lay the foundation to put this thing permanently in check.

“I also wish to plead with the President to have a look at the report of CONFAB set up by the past administration and Mallam El-Rufai report and recommendations thereof.

“Nigeria will gain a lot by giving the report a good thought as what the majority of Nigerians are agitating for its true federalism, and if this would work as I believe it would, what do we lose?

“Those in opposition to true federalism are probably very few in the country.”