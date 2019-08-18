2023: What Northern Youths Said About Buhari Handing Over To Tinubu

The United Northern Youth and Students (UNYS) has said it will back Bola Tinubu in 2023 if he vies for the presidency, Concise News reports.

Tinubu is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and a strong ally of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Lagos State Governor is touted in many quarters to be eyeing the presidential seat as power is set to return to southern Nigeria at the end of Buhari’s stint.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai had said that the rotational arrangement between the south and north will not work.

In a press conference over the weekend in Kaduna state, the group, however, noted that the rotational agreement for the presidency stands.

“Let it be known that Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu has not declared to contest for any position yet,” the group said.

“Instead, he is solidly behind President Muhammadu Buhari and giving him the required support.

“In any case, whenever he seeks to contest for any position, including the presidency in 2023, we are ready to give him overwhelming support, and we therefore dissociate ourselves from such irresponsible act of some minority youth from the North.”

It added: “In the same vein, we wish to state categorically that Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai’s statement against the zoning arrangement in place is uncalled for and should not be given any serious thought because he speaks only for himself and not for the North.”