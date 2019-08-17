Watch As Nnamdi Kanu's IPOB Members Attack Ekweremadu In Germany (Video)

Members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have in effect told Former Deputy Senate President Ike Enweremadu to stay away from them as they embarrassed the lawmaker on Saturday in Nuremberg, Germany.

Concise News understands that a video of the incident, showing Ekweremadu being attacked with eggs by the IPOB members, has since gone viral on Saturday.

This news medium learned that the immediate past deputy senate president was in the German city for New Yam festival.

But confirming the attack, Ekweremadu noted on his Twitter handle that he was fine, while condemning the action, saying he had reported the matter to the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar.

The lawmaker also said that he tried to engage them but when they became unruly, I had to leave the venue. The organisers also invited the police and I was accompanied out of the venue.

The Nigerian government had proscribed IPOB, a secessionist group led by Nnamdi Kanu, in late 2017, after its members clashed with soldiers in Abia state.

IPOB had claimed that the army’s ‘Operation Python Dance’ in the southeast state – housing Kanu’s town – was aimed at provoking them, as Some of them were arrested and others allegedly killed.

Below is a video of the attack as posted on Radio Biafra Facebook page: