Siasia Reacts To Life Ban By FIFA

Former Nigerian international and Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia has vowed to exonerate himself after world governing body FIFA banned him for life on Friday from football following an allegation of match-fixing brought against him.

FIFA released a statement on Friday that the adjudicatory chamber of their independent Ethics Committee found that Siasia was “guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.”

But Siasia who was in charge of Nigeria from 2010-11 and in 2016 was also in charge of the country’s U-20 and U-23 sides expressed shock and anger at his ban adding that he never received any letter from FIFA.

“I don’t know anything about this. I did nothing wrong and I have not received any letter from FIFA. How can you ban someone who was never given a chance to defend himself. I will fight and clear name,” Siasia stated.

The case is the latest to emerge from FIFA’s long-running investigation into the activities of Singaporean Wilson Raj Perumal, who FIFA has called a “known match fixer” and who has admitted such activity in several interviews.

FIFA said that Siasia was banned for life “from all football-related activities(administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.”

The Bayelsa born coach has also been fined CHF 50,000 ($51,051.66).

However, FIFA’s Ethics Committee did not publicly state the games that Siasia is said to have fixed with the notorious Singaporean Wilson Raj Perumal.