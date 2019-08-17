See How Teni Got Her Fans (Video)

One of Nigeria’s leading singer, Teniola Apata, popular as Teni Makanaki has said she got most of her fans via social media platforms.

She made this known in a hot gist on Ndani Tv’s ”The Juice” with Bolanle Olukanni.

“Case” crooner who talked about her childhood days in her polygamous family, added that her sister Niniola coached and help her musical career.

See interview video:

Teni who has been a leading artiste of the moment in the Nigerian music industry had once shared what birthed one of her hit song, “Uyo Meyo.”

She said, “Uyo Meyo” was a song that was just from the bottom of my heart, as a song of thanksgiving.

The 26-year-old stated that the song came from expressing gratitude to God for the completion of her programme after it took her seven years to graduate from the university.

She said, “I was just in my car driving to graduation and on my way to graduation, I was listening to a song I had and I called the producer and said send me the beat because the beat was so spiritual and I just started freestyling in my car and that’s just how ‘Uyo Meyo’ came out.”

Recall that as part of her successes, the multi-award-winning singer was made an ambassador of one of Nigeria’s aged banks, Wema Bank.

She made it known via her Instagram page, saying she signed a huge deal with the bank.

According to her, she is now the face of the brand and she assured she won’t stop putting in the work.

She wrote, “WEMA BANK!! MY NEW FAMILY 💜💜 I’m super excited to be part of the @wemabank @alat_ng family as the #BrandAmbassador.”

As part of her goals, the Teni has once assured her fans that sooner or later, she will be filling up Wembley stadium in Latin America.

“Wait till I fill up Wembley,” she wrote.