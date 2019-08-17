The immediate past Governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari, has gone to court, praying that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) be asked to unseal his property located at Maitama, Abuja.

Concise News reports that Yari, in an exparte motion brought by his Counsel, Mahmud Magaji (SAN), to the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, said the EFCC sealed the property contrary to the provision of the law.

Earlier in the day, the court granted the ICPC leave to freeze some funds in Yari’s Zenith and Polaris Bank.

Citing a previous case in which a court delivered judgment in favour of an applicant, Magaji said the commission had no right to seal a property without a court order.

He said the application was supported by 11-paragraph affidavit and also supported by a written address dated Aug. 16.

”We adopt same in urging your Lordship to grant our application as prayed,” the lawyer argued.

Magaji also told the court that he was with a motion exparte dated August 15 and filed the same day, and brought in accordance with the provisions of the fundamental human rights.

He said, “It is supported by a 17-paragraph affidavit. We also have affidavit of urgency with 9 paragraphs.

“We also have a further affidavit of five paragraphs and the same further affidavit has four exhibits marked Exhibits M (a) M (2), M (a) M (3), M (a) M(4) and M(a) M(5).

“It also has a written. address and we adopt same in urging your Lordship to grant our application as prayed.”

The counsel argued that in as much as the applicant did not intend to prevent any government agency from performing its function, due process of the law must be followed in carrying out such duty.

The presiding Judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, adjourned the matter till August 19 for ruling.