Otedola Credits Daughter For Release Of 'Gelato'

One of Nigeria’s richest citizen, Femi Otedola, has through his Instagram page reacted to the latest music release of his daughter, DJ Cuppy.

Concise News had reported that the multi-award-winning DJ through her social media announced the availability of the new which she featured indigenous rapper Zlatan.

In her post about what inspired the song, she said it was a stop by at an Icecream point with her father in Italy.

She further revealed that the name of the Icecream was the title of the song, “Gelato.”

Happy about the creativity of his daughter, the Nigerian business mogul, applauded her as he did not expect she could birth a song from that.

He, hence, could not help but regard his first daughter as an “Innovator.”

He wrote, “My daughter @cuppymusic the innovator! out now!”

Gelato became a popular part of Nigerian lexicon when DJ Cuppy revealed that she and her dad stopped over in Italy for an hour to get ice cream.

Before revealing her trip with her father, the Disc Jockey has been in the news to have been on several trips leading to her birthday.

Amidst this trip, Information had gathered she reunited with her ex-boyfriend, Asa Asika, who is a manager to DMW boss, Davido.

Cuppy took to Social Media to upload a video of them both together, saying it is a “pluppy reunion.”