Nigerian singer and songwriter, Kingsley Okonkwo, better known as Kcee has claimed that alleged that ninety per cent of Nigerian celebrities live fake lives.

Stating that he has once lived a fake life too, Kcee stated that most of entertainers are lured into doing such because of pressure by their fans.

“There was a time I was driving a Hummer jeep while my then partner, Presh, had his own. We would go to clubs and use all our money to pop champagnes. At the end of the day, we would throw the drinks away and go back home to eat noodles. We wanted to impress people and make them see us as the most expensive artistes.” he told Saturday beats.

“However, it got to a point that everything went to zero level, and when I had the second chance”

He further noted that the fact that some of them portray luxury lifestyles on the television screen does not mean they live that life in reality.

Just recently, the music star revealed that the music industry was full of fake people who have monopolized the gains of the business.