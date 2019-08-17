Nigerians React As FBI Allegedly Arrests Forbes Rated Obinwanne Okeke
Obinwanne Okeke/Guardian Nigeria

Reactions have trailed the alleged arrest of Nigerian entrepreneur, Obinwanne Okeke by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to screenshots of the affidavit reportedly sworn to an FBI Special agent, Marshall Ward, Okeke, who is popularly known as Invictus Obi, is being charged with conspiracy to commit computer fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

He was allegedly arrested during a visit to the US.

The amount involved in the alleged fraud is reportedly close to $11 million.

Concise News gathered that Okeke has listed among Forbes 100 Most Influential Young Africans 2018.

He is also said to have investment in real estate development, energy and construction, and his company, Invictus Group, operates in three African countries, which include Nigeria, South Africa, and Zambia.

