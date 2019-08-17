Nigerians React As FBI Allegedly Arrests Forbes Rated Obinwanne Okeke

Reactions have trailed the alleged arrest of Nigerian entrepreneur, Obinwanne Okeke by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to screenshots of the affidavit reportedly sworn to an FBI Special agent, Marshall Ward, Okeke, who is popularly known as Invictus Obi, is being charged with conspiracy to commit computer fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

He was allegedly arrested during a visit to the US.

The amount involved in the alleged fraud is reportedly close to $11 million.

Concise News gathered that Okeke has listed among Forbes 100 Most Influential Young Africans 2018.

He is also said to have investment in real estate development, energy and construction, and his company, Invictus Group, operates in three African countries, which include Nigeria, South Africa, and Zambia.

See reactions of some Nigerians on Twitter below:

The sad and most painful thing about this Invictus Obi story, is the fact that it is another major stain, and will make it even harder for legit Nigerian remote workers, freelancers, online business persons to get deals and jobs now. The average Nigerian may not understand… — Nwanganga ⚪ (@Pmoney_Talks) August 16, 2019

No matter how bad Invictus Obi's fraud is, it isn't remotely near what Bernie Madoff or Elizabeth Holmes managed to pull off. And no, we are not the worst people on earth. That doesn't mean we are angels. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) August 17, 2019

Invictus Obi didn’t stop at $200,000, he stole $11 million dollars from a company. The effrontery!!!! How can one person be this greedy and merciless. — Ezynnnie (@Ezynnnie) August 16, 2019

This whole #Invictus obi story reminds me of Noble Igwe's outburst last year. I remember him calling out many rich people as fraudsters & people trolling him on social media platforms. The chicken has come home to roost. — Patrick (@uyakonwu1) August 16, 2019

Not only was this Invictus Obi guy on Forbes 30 Under 30, he’s also been on BBC, given a TED Talk, spoke at London School of Economics Africa Summit, was nominated for “Young African Business Leader” at The AABLA Awards, & was a contributor for Forbes. Yahoo boy with portfolio. — Ada Nwoke (@okemzuruoke) August 17, 2019

The attractive external appearance of something is not a reliable indication of its true nature. This Invictus Obi's story clearly shows that fraudsters can operate anywhere, even wearing suits and giving motivational talks. — Mr Boris 📢 (@bensonboris) August 17, 2019

This Invictus Obi affidavit shows what I have always been saying that Nigerian 419 fraudsters are basic. Their victims are also basic too. How can a company where CFO can authorize millions of dollars in transfer have no endpoint security and transaction authorization security? pic.twitter.com/ELkvPYQZ5z — Victor Asemota (@asemota) August 16, 2019

The Irony about the FBI's investigation that led to "Invictus Obi" arrest is that; Invictus claims to have a Master's in Forensic Criminology and Cyber studies. But was caught only from his recovery email. — Young Otutu (@YoungOtutu) August 16, 2019

Reading this Invictus Obi story & I'm once again reminded of the Fact that lots of successful young men you envy & admire don't make their money legitimately. You're getting tensioned & "God whening" over someone that's a thief. Believe your Legitimate hustle, God's got you. — ِ (@RickAnji) August 16, 2019