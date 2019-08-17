Nigerian Newspapers

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Saturday, August 17th, 2019.

Advertise With Us

1. FIFA Hit Former Super Eagles Coach With Life Ban

Former Super Eagles striker and coach Samson Siasia has been handed a life ban for allegedly accepting that he would receive bribes in relation to manipulation of matches – a violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics. The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee of FIFA found Siasia guilty and also slammed him with a CHF 50,000 fine. The formal ethics proceedings against Siasia were initiated on 11 February 2019 and stem from an extensive investigation into matches that Wilson Raj Perumal attempted to manipulate for betting purposes.

2. Match Fixing: Nigerians React As FIFA Slam Life Ban On Siasia

Nigerians have lamented as FIFA slammed a life ban on former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia following match-fixing charges, Concise News reports. Concise News had reported that the ban came after Siasia was found guilty of bribery and manipulation of matches.  This ban was revealed in a statement by FIFA on Friday, noting that the former Nigerian striker was banned after a vast investigation.

3. El-Zakzaky: Nigerian Govt Reacts To Return Of Shiites Leader From India

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC)’s request to freeze bank accounts allegedly owned by the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari.

4. Court Freezes Ex-Zamfara Gov Yari’s Account

A request by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to freeze bank accounts allegedly owned by the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari was on Friday granted by a Federal High Court in Abuja. In his ruling on an ex-parte motion by the ICPC, Justice Taiwo Taiwo ordered that the accounts in Polaris and Zenith banks with funds in United States dollars and Nigerian naira, be frozen pending when the affected person shows cause why the freezing order should be vacated.

5. Lawan Reveals When Senate Will Pass 2020 Budget

The Nigerian Senate will pass the 2020 national budget before December 25, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said on Friday, Concise News reports. Lawan said that the National Assembly was expecting the 2020 budget proposal from the executive next month (September) and that the ninth assembly would deliberate on it and pass within two months.

6. Presidential Election: Tribunal Fixes Date To Hear Closing Arguments

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Friday fixed August 21 to hear closing arguments of the petitioners and the respondents. At the last sitting of the tribunal, the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his party had insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari was not qualified to contest the February 23 poll and he should be disqualified by the Tribunal.

7. 2023: Top Yoruba Leader Speaks On Tinubu Replacing President Buhari

It is stupidity for a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu to think he will be president of Nigeria in 2023, Concise News reports. Concise News understands that this comment came from a chieftain of the pan-Yoruba group Afenifere Ayo Adebanjo. According to Adebanjo, the purported plan for Tinubu, a former Lagos Governor, to replace President Muhammadu Buhari, is mere wishes.

8. FIBA Afrobasket: Nigeria’s D’Tigress One Game Away From Retaining Title

African champions D’Tigress of Nigeria have progressed to the final of the 2019 FIBA Afrobasket Championship by defeating Mali 79-58 in the semi-finals on Friday in Dakar, Senegal. Nigeria’s Evelyn Akhator sparkled with 12 points, 13 rebounds and one assist. The Nigerian ladies, who had breezed through Tunisia, Cameroon and DR Congo before the semis, emerged winners of the four quarters.

9. Premier League Fixtures: Key Matches To Watch This Weekend

Manchester City host Tottenham in the 2019/20 English Premier League week 2 round of matches as Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino face a big test on Saturday.

10. Comedian Klint Da Drunk Escapes Nearly-Fatal Accident

Respected Nigerian comedian Afamefuna Igwemba, better known as Klint Da Drunk, has escaped a terrible car crash along Bauchi-Jos expressway. Concise News understands that Klint Da Drunk disclosed in a post on his Instagram page, where he narrated his experience on Thursday, August 14.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.