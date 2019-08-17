Nicki Minaj Changes Name As She Secretly Gets 'Married'

One of the leading American female rapper known as Nicki Minaj appears to have officially settled down with her lover, Kenneth Petty.

Concise News understands that the multi-award winning singer has been in a relationship with the Petty since a long time after she broke up with Meek Mill.

Judging from her microblogging site, Twitter, the A-list rapper changed her name to Mrs. Petty, the surname of her fiance.

It should be recalled that in June, the rapper revealed that she and her lover had obtained a marriage license, which means she would have 90 days to tie the knot.

However, due to work, Nicki Minaj and Kenneth reportedly had to renew it to extend their timeframe.

The American rapper pointed out that she would get married within the specified time and most likely have an elaborate celebration later on.

Apparently, it appears the rap Queen has finally tied the knot with her childhood friend.

Giving a background about her relationships, Nicki Minaj had once dated a fellow rapper, Safaree Samuels, who she dated for 12 years but remained very private about their relationship for the most part.

However, things began to draw to a close when they got a little more public. After the pair called time on their relationship in 2014, things turned sour between the two as they both accused each other of cheating, lying and stealing in a public spat on Twitter.

Safaree also accused Nicki of using him for her come up and ditching him.

Over time, she got into a relationship with Meek Mill which was very eventually open about her new relationship with Meek. (Although she was coy at first about the status of their relationship, claiming that they’re just close friends.) But Meek made it very clear that they were an item when he posted a pic of the “Chun-Li” rapper back in April 2015. Captioning the Instagram pic he wrote: “Find a woman that you think is strong enough 2 help you takeover the world! #richatheartandatpocket #imlucky.”

After Meek outed that their relationship, they both started posting pictures together on their Instagram accounts.

However, nearly two years after Meek posted that photo, Nicki tweeted that she was single.

Also, she had sometimes had a relationship with Veteran rapper Drake which people were uncertain about.

This had begun when they joked about being married and when Nicki gave Drake a lap dance in her “Anaconda” video. Although Drake has been very vocal about his love for Nicki the “Barbie Tingz” rapper has always referred to him as family.