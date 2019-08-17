The Senior Special Assistant to the president on job creation and youth employment, Afolabi Imoukhuede, recently stormed the home and workplace of an N-Power volunteer, Olalekan Ayodele Sipasi Concise News reports.

An excited Sipasi shared the news on his social media handle on Friday.

Sipasi, an N-Agro volunteer and CEO of ProtectOZone is putting together a farming skills training – Farming for Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Development (FEED).

This online news medium understands that the training is funded by German Cooperation and Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany Lagos.

It is targeted at 35 unemployed and underemployed youths aged 18 to 35.

Participants will receive training on Agribusiness, Smart City vegetables and poultry production at ProtectOZone Centre in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

What! @fola37 Afolabi Imouhkuede the SSA to the President visited my work, home and Mom all within interior part of Ikorodu! I don’t have any leg/connection, I only focused on my voluntary @npower_ng job and my vision which is @protectozone . pic.twitter.com/SYs5dsz9xD — Sipasi O .A (@SipasiOA) August 16, 2019

Sipasi is promoting urban gardening and food security initiative in Nigeria.

Starting from Ikorodu, his organisation, ProtectOzone shows people things they can do to protect the planet earth atmosphere.

His brainchild is protecting the ozone layer through the use of waste materials and innovations like the 50% irrigation water kit.

Some of the young people on ProtectOzone team enjoy international exposure and get to attend Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), among others empowering them in leadership training and business activities.

N-Agro, which Sipasi is a beneficiary is one of the components of the Federal Government’s N-Power programme.