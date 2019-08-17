Champions Manchester City failed to win in the Premier League for the first time in 16 matches as Gabriel Jesus had an injury-time goal ruled out by VAR in their game against Tottenham on Saturday night.

Concise News reports that City, by virtue of this result, dropped points at home for the first time since December 2018.

They went in front through England international Raheem Sterling, who headed home in the 20th minute.

But Tottenham, who denied Pep Guardiola’s charges a place in the Champions League semi-finals last season, did not accept defeat as they fought back.

Erik Lamela was the one who silenced the home fans with a long-range equaliser.

Prolific striker Sergio Aguero then restored City’s lead in the 35th minute.

It did not end there.

Lucas Moura, who had just come on, responded with a header that hugged the back of the City net in the 56th minute.

Thereafter, there was drama.

This happened when Jesus scored in injury time to send the fans into raptures.

But their celebration was cut short when the referee ruled the goal out for a handball by Aymeric Laporte.

City, after laying down the marker by hammering West Ham 5-0 away from home last weekend, looked frustrated.

At the end of the game, the home fans reacted to the result with boos directed at VAR.

This happened in April

City, as stated above, were denied a place in the semis of the Champions League in April.

Actually, Guardiola’s men were denied by VAR when they needed a goal to secure passage in their second leg clash with Spurs at the Etihad.

Sterling struck what appeared to be a late winner, but the video assistant referee said “no goal”, ruling that Aguero was offside.

Spurs eventually reached the final, where they faced another Premier League side, Liverpool, who humbled them with goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

Tottenham dent City’s record

City, before this match, had won their last 15 home games in all competitions, conceding only six goals in the process.

Come to think of it, three of the six goals were scored by Tottenham in the aforementioned Champions League clash.

Spurs, again, altered their flow on Saturday, with Lamela and Moura piercing City’s defence to give the north London side a big result.

But in spite of this draw, Spurs were largely dominated by the champions.