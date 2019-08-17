Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines update on Concise News for today, Saturday, August 17th, 2019.

About 15 persons suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) and its sister groups were on Wednesday arrested by the Nigeria Police Force in Amasiri, Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi state, Concise News reports. However, the leader of the suspects, Ogbonna Nnachi, claimed that they were only planning for a successful burial ceremony of one their members when the police pounced on them. He added that the deceased died in Lagos. Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Odah Loveth who confirmed the arrest, added that the suspects were apprehended at their convention ground in Amasiri. Read more here.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it will hold a Genocide Exhibition in its London, United Kingdom (UK), Concise News understands. In a statement on Thursday, it said the event is targeted at showcasing “the starvation and attacks visited on Biafrans during the Civil War.” According to IPOB, its Directorate of States, DOS, leaders will be at the Genocide Exhibition just as Philip Effiong Jnr, the son of late General Philip Effiong and other IPOB leaders have arrived in London for the exhibition holding at Goldsmiths University, London. Read more here.

