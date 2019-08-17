Welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Saturday, August 17, 2019, on Concise News.

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are yet to be paid their July allowance, 16 days into the new month, August, Concise News understands. This news medium had reported that this is one of the longest periods the N-Power beneficiaries have stayed before being paid their allowance. Many of the beneficiaries have lamented the continued delay in the payment. During the Sallah celebration, Muslim beneficiaries accused handlers of the N-Power scheme of discriminating against them. Read more here.

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme have started receiving their July 2019 allowance after over 15 days of delay, Concise News reports. Some beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme who craved anonymity told this reporter that the allowance has been paid. The payment “alert” started coming in on Friday evening with more beneficiaries expected to get theirs anytime soon. Concise News had reported that the participants of the scheme had claimed that it was biased against Muslims for the non-payment. Read more here.