The National Vice President, Medical and Health Workers Union (MHWUN), Onu Edoka on Friday urged the Kogi State Government to fulfil all agreements it entered with labour before the release of the N30.8 billion bailout fund, Concise News reports. Edoka who is also Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Kogi chapter, disclosed this at the 14th Edition of Northcentral Zonal Conference of the MHWUN in Lokoja. He said labour would not make categorical statement on utilisation of the bailout fund as government was yet to fulfil all aspects of their agreement. He however commended the government for effective utilisation of the funds. “We must appreciate the state government over the bailout. The bailout was effectively used by government. Any one who harboured contrary opinion should engage the government personally.” Read more here.

As the state election approaches, Alhaji Mohammed Yakubu, a Kogi governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), has pleaded with the electorates to use their voting power to ensure good governance in the state. Concise News reports that Yakubu, a former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, said this on Friday at a news conference after he picked his expression of interest and nomination forms at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja. He purchased the form for N22.5 million to contest for primaries for selection of the party’s flagbearer in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi. Read more here.

