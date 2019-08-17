Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Saturday, August 17th, 2019, on Concise News.

The Benue State Police Command on Friday said the kidnapped Provost of College of Education, Katsina Ala, Tsavwua Gborigyo, has regained freedom. The command’s Police Public Relations Office (PPRO) DSP. Ms Catherine Anene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi that the provost reunited with his family late Thursday evening. The provost was kidnapped at Ihugh in Vandiekya Local Government Area on his way from a burial ceremony on Aug. 9. Anene disclosed that the provost was released without payment of any ransom. Read more here.

The Police in Benue have confirmed the assassination of a former local council official named Aondongu Mkuma Mathias in Zaki-Biam town of Ukum Local Government Area of the state, Concise News reports. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the incident. However, she did not disclose further detail. A witness said the late Mathias popularly known as Mathico was assassinated at his Zaki Biam residence by unknown gunmen while others alleged that he was killed at night when he drove into a fuel station to fill his tank. Read more here.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Benue chapter, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for renaming Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi to Joseph Saawuan Tarka University, Concise News reports. This is contained in a statement signed by the state Acting Publicity Secretary of the party , James Ornguga, on Friday in Makurdi. The party commended President Buhari for immortalising the Benue-born nationalist and democratic icon, who championed the cause of all minority groups in Nigeria. Read more here.