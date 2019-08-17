Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Shortly after the Big Brother Naija housemates completed their wager task on Thursday night, the fans of the show were amazed to see Mike and Jackye in what seemed like a romantic mood. Concise News understands that it began when ‘Cruisetopia’ team lost to ‘the Icons’ in the challenge.

Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate Ike has revealed what will happen to any man that comes close to his lover and fellow housemate, Mercy, Concise News understands. Ike revealed that he would deal with the male housemate that tries to get close to Mercy, if he gets evicted from the reality TV show.

3. Billboard For Gedoni Spotted In Calabar (Photo)

A campaign billboard for Gedoni, a housemate of the Big brother Naija (BBNaija), has been spotted in Calabar, urging passersby to vote for him. The 31-year-old Cross Riverian housemate is however not on possible eviction this week as his team won the big brother Naija game this week.

