As the state election approaches, Alhaji Mohammed Yakubu, a Kogi governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), has pleaded with the electorates to use their voting power to ensure good governance in the state.

Concise News reports that Yakubu, a former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, said this on Friday at a news conference after he picked his expression of interest and nomination forms at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

He purchased the form for N22.5 million to contest for primaries for selection of the party’s flagbearer in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi.

The aspirant said that he would use his experience to improve the lives of people and transform the state.

“The Kogi that we desire when Kogi was created in 1991 was a place that will be a place of harmony; a place of excellence that will bring all the ethnic groups together as a family.

“We aspire to be a hub of economic development because of the strategic location of Kogi,” he said.