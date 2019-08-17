Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola has cried out that new mum, Toyin Abraham and her fans should be held responsible if anything happens to her.

Concise News understands that this is coming after Toriola congratulated Toyin who welcomed a son on Wednesday.

Recall that the both actresses have not been in good terms since the divorce saga between Toyin and her ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson.

When the news of Toyin’s newborn broke on the internet, her ex-husband congratulated her in a post, after which actress, Mercy Aigbe shared a picture of Johnson on her page, telling him to let love reign and forget the past.

Toriola however, took to Mercy’s comment section to react, after which Toyin’s fans and followers stormed the comment section to shade and rain curses on the actress who is pregnant.

Some of Toyin Abraham’s fan went as far as wishing that Toriola dies during child labour.

Reacting, Toriola shared a screenshot of the curses on her handle, while alleging that Toyin and her fans should be blamed if anything happens to her during child birth.

She wrote “letter to everyone, this is a Toyin Titan whishing me death during labour, just because of a love struck under a post, this people obviously don’t want peace, if anything happens to me, it’s Toyin and her fans,”

“Toyin please leave me alone, you are a mother now, let me mother my child o.”she added.