MacBook is well known for its unique features as it serves numerous needs of users.

However, many users are faced with a challenge of how to improve their Mac’s battery to make it last longer.

What is a battery lifespan?

Battery life is the amount of time a laptop runs before it could be recharged.

How To Make Your Battery Life Last longer On Your Macbook

Avoid extreme ambient temperatures.

Turn on battery percentage.

Optimize your settings.

Dim the screen brightness.

Turn off Bluetooth

Turn off Wi-fi.

Update to the latest software.

Quit running applications.

Enable low power mode (Energy Saver).

Clean your System.

Use automatic graphics (for MacBook Pro users only).

Turn off the feature that allows apps to refresh.

Shun Extreme Ambient Temperatures.

All Macbooks are designed to work well in a wide range of ambient temperatures, with 16° to 22° C (62° to 72° F) as the perfect atmosphere. It’s essential to avoid exposing your computer to ambient temperatures higher than 35° C (95° F), which mostly leads to permanent damage for battery capacity. Meaning, your battery won’t last long on a given charge.

Charging laptop in high ambient temperatures could cause further damage to the device. Even storing a battery in a hot environment can damage it irreversibly. When using your device in a very cold environment, you may notice a decrease in battery life, but this condition is temporary. Once the battery’s temperature returns to its normal running range, its performance will return to normal as well.

MacBook Comfort Zone

It should be 10°- C35° C

Too ColdRoom Temperature Too Hot

MacBook operates best at 10° to 35° C (50° to 95° F) ambient temperatures.

the storage temperature: -20° to 45° C (-4° to 113° F).

2. Turn on battery percentage.

One of the important things to note when trying to improve battery life is by showing your battery percentage.

Turning on the battery percentage could help you see your battery charge level to get a better idea of your Mac battery performance.

Steps to follow to turn on battery percentage:

Click on the battery icon in the menu bar

Select Show Percentage.

Then, you will see the percentage of your battery.

Meanwhile, if you’re running Mac OS X that’s pre-Sierra, it’s easier to have an insight into how many hours capacity of battery life remaining by clicking on Open Energy Saver Preferences.

3. Optimize your settings.

Your battery life can be preserved in several ways, which can help sustain the strength of the battery no matter how you use your device.

4. Dim the screen Brightness

Another easy way to increase your battery life is by dimming the screen and turn on the Auto-Brightness.

Lowering your screen brightness will add some extra minutes to your battery time. The simple way to dim your device is by opening Control Center and drag the Brightness slider to the bottom.

You can also use the “F” key buttons, with the one that has a little sun icon, as they will increase and decrease brightness. The keys are: F1 and F2 on Macbooks and F14 and F15 on desktop Mac’s keyboards.

Alternatively, to dim your screen follow the below process:

Click the Apple icon

Select System Preferences.

Click on Displays.

Adjudge the Brightness.

Slide it to a level that suits your needs.

5. Turn Off Bluetooth To Improve Battery Life

Turning off the Bluetooth on your device also helps extend the life of your Mac battery.

To Click on the Bluetooth icon in the Menu bar, C

Choose Turn Bluetooth Off

Open System Preferences Bluetooth.

Click Turn Bluetooth Off.

6. Turn Off Wi-Fi To Make Battery Life Last Longer

Turning off the Wi-fi mostly might be difficult especially when you use your device to access information online.

Click AirPort in the Menu bar or

Go to Settings.

Choose Turn Wi-Fi off.

The Wi‑Fi network becomes inactive.

7. Update To Latest Software

MacBook has several unique features users enjoy. However, most of them drain battery.

To enjoy your Mac, it’s essential to update to the latest software because Apple routinely offers patches and enhancements to macOS that improve battery life. This will extend your battery life.

To update your software, follow the steps below:

Click on Apple.

Click on Software Update or Apple

Select System Preferences

8. Quit Running Applications

Trying to make your Mac battery last extra time, focus on the essentials. You might think you’re watching your favourite movies on your Mac alone not knowing that your device is running behind with all kinds of other applications.

To find out the applications and the background processes that are running follow the steps below:

Go to Applications

Click Utilities

Press Activity Monitor

Then, start closing the items that you don’t need running right now.

The best way to uninstall apps, without leaving behind traces that can slow and cause problems for your Mac is easy, is by using the Mac optimizing app, CleanMyMac X. According to Igor Degtiarenko of Macpaw, to stop running background Apps on your Mac, follow these easy steps:

Download CleanMyMac X for free.

Install CleanMyMac X.

Navigate to the Uninstaller tab.

Remove the applications that you are sure you don’t need.

9. Enable Low Power Mode improves Battery Life

You might be wondering how to improve your battery life by enabling the low power mode. it is easy.

Click on Apple

Click on System Preferences.

Select Energy Saver.

Turn on Automatic graphics switching.

Click on Put the hard disks to sleep when possible.

Activate Slightly dim the display while on battery power.

Lastly, if you aren’t using the internet, turn off Wake for network access.

10. Clear your System

By optimizing your Mac you will put less strain on it and burn up less battery power.

11. Turn off the Features that allows Apps to Refresh.

This is another way to easily improve your battery life. Simply shun the features that allow your Mac to refresh unused applications and avoid graphically intensive apps.

How to Find out What’s Consuming your Mac Battery

As long as you are running Mavericks or a later version of macOS, you can see a list of apps using significant energy by following the below steps:

Click on the battery icon in the menu bar (beside the clock)

Check Apps Using Significant Energy to see that.

If you find out that none of your apps is consuming significant energy you will see a message read: No Apps Using Significant Energy.

Also, most times Firefox consume too much energy than other apps, which might be among the causes of draining your battery.

It doesn’t necessarily mean that something is wrong with the app, just that it’s a bit of a battery hog. However, it could indicate that there is something wrong so you could try restarting the application to see if that fixes the problem.

Another easy way to get more information about power-hungry apps is by taking a look at Activity Monitor.

Go to Activity Monitor.

Click on the Energy tab.

Select the Average Energy Impact, it’ll assist you to see what’s the biggest app that drains your Mac’s power.

Activity Monitor can also be employed to check if you haven’t got any “runaway process”.

Open Activity Monitor (Applications/Utilities). Select the CPU. Click on All Processes. Select the CPU column. Then, locate any application that is taking up more than 70% of the CPU (and affecting it often).

There are several ways to halt this issue if it’s a program like Mail, Safari or Google Chrome. You should first try to quit the program properly.

One of the few things to do if you are hoping to save a bit more battery from your Mac while you didn’t plug it, is by closing any power-hungry apps.

Why MacBook Batteries Don’t Last Forever?

Almost all computer components don’t last forever. Most time you charge your Mac battery to 100% you are adding a charge cycle. This cycle can be split across days, so 20% on Monday and 80% on Tuesday equals one cycle. Once a battery reaches its maximum charge cycle count, you can expect your reliable battery to turn into temperamental components.

Importantly, there are different Mac batteries which have different maximum cycle counts (essentially your Mac’s battery health), from 1000 for a Macbook Pro Retina to 300 for the first Macbook Air.

Once it gets to its cycle count, your Mac battery will need a replacement as it will start to show problems like these:

Your battery isn’t charging. Battery won’t charge to 100% Mac battery runtime is low.

