Nigerian gay rights activist Bisi Alimi has claimed that there is nothing like God’s grace, saying it is another word for 419 (fraudulent activity).

Concise News reports that Alimi stated this in a post on his Instagram page in the early hours of Saturday.

Reacting to Nigerians’ habit of saying “it’s by God’s grace” when asked about the secrets of their success, Alimi claimed that one can only make it through hard work or family’s wealth.

He wrote, “Well is now very clear, thanks to Obinwenne Okeke, that God’s grace is another word for 419.

“There is nothing like God’s grace, stop deceiving people. It is either you have made it through hard work, connections or family wealth and you have a right to share your secret”

“Saying it is the grace of Gkd is a fraud and you are nothing but 419! Simple” he added

Alimi had urged Nigerians not to drag God into actress Funke Akindele’s delivery of a set of twins.

See his post below: