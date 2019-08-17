Fresh Update On Killing Of Two Catholic Priests In Enugu

Police in Enugu, southeast Nigeria, have arrested at least 30 suspects, including the alleged killers of a Catholic priest.

Concise News reports that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Sulaiman Balarabe, made this known on Friday while briefing journalists on the activities of the command in the past one month.

This news medium had reported the killing of a Catholic Priest tied to the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Paul Offu, who was killed along Ihe-Agbudu road in Awgu on the first day of August this year.

“With a deep sense of sorrow, the Catholic Diocese of Enugu announces the tragic death of Rev. For. Paul Offu who was shot dead this evening (1st August 2019) by some hoodlums suspected to be the notorious and murderous herdsmen, along Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu LGA,” the diocese had said.

Similarly, Rev.-Fr. Clement Ugwu was killed on 13 March.

The police chief said that the command recovered 15 assorted arms and ammunition as well as other dangerous weapons from the suspects.

According to him, four suspects believed to be involved in the murder of Ugwu were apprehended in Lagos and Ogun states by operatives from Enugu command.

“They have made useful confessionary statements about their involvement in the murder of the Catholic priest,” he said.

“Also, another four suspects involved in the recent murder of Rev.-Fr. Paul Offu and the kidnap of a monarch and his wife in Awgu Local Government Area on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, are currently in police custody.

“The four suspects were arrested in Benue and Abia states and have also confessed to the crime.”

The police commissioner also said that his men had intensified investigation and manhunt for the remaining four suspects mentioned to be involved in the recent criminal activities in Awgu.

Balarabe described the suspects, who were arrested in connection with the murder and kidnap cases as notorious bandits allegedly terrorising the state.

“We have asked them to inform the police whenever they have a function or suspect that some criminals are lurking around their domain,’’ he said.

The commissioner also paraded scores of other suspects, in connection with armed robbery, burglary and cult activities.

Also in police net was an alleged local gun manufacturer in Udi Local Government Area of the state.

“I can assure the people of Enugu state that the command is working tirelessly to rid the state of criminal elements to ensure that the state remains safe and secured,” he said.