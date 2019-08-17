FIBA Afrobasket: Pres. Buhari Congratulates Nigeria's D’Tigress On Reaching Final

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the national female basketball team, D’Tigress, who beat Mali, 79-58, Friday night to qualify for the final of FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2019 ongoing in Dakar, Senegal.

Concise News reports that in a statement yesterday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), President Buhari assures the team, reputed to be the best female national basketball team in Africa, of “100 per cent support’’ by the government and people of Nigeria.

The President urges the team to rise to the occasion and make the nation proud.

“Our best wishes to D’Tigress. Win the trophy and conquer the continent one more time,’’ he said.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian ladies, who had breezed through Tunisia, Cameroon and DR Congo before the semis, emerged winners of the four quarters.

Coached by American Otis Hughley, the D’Tigress won the first quarter 25-12, second 17-16, and third 17-12.

They finished off the Malians with a narrow 20-18 points win in the fourth and final lap.

Nigeria next take on hosts and another African basketball heavyweights, Senegal, in the final.

The Senegalese edged out stubborn Mozambique 60-57 in a pulsating semi-final game.

Nigeria overcame Senegal 65-48 in a nervy final in 2017.