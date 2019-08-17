Drake Uses Nigerian Popular Slangs As Lyrics, 'Ikebe, Bakassi'

Canadian rapper, Drake, has taken a number of Nigerians by surprise after he used popular slangs which include “Ikebe” and “Bakassi” as part of his lyrics.

In Nigeria, the two words are known to mean the butt of a woman.

The multi-award-winning rapper in a released a new song “Won’t be late” where he was featured by Swae Lee hit engaged the words.

The rapper verse went this “Ikebe, pressing on me heavy, Pressing up against me real close. Bakassi, moving on me.”

Following the release of the song, it has since been trending online.

Amidst the trend, a lot of Nigerian suspected Tekno, who is a leading Nigerian singer.

The Nigerian singer was suspected to have taught Drake the words since the song was also by produced him.

Upon seeing the reactions of people giving the praises of his Lyrics to Tekno, the Canadian rapper took to social media to reveal how he got to know about the Nigerian slangs.

In an exchange with a Nigerian Instagram user, the rapper revealed that he made some research on his own

He wrote, “Nah I di my own research but Tek brought the life changing riddim thing of course.”

Meanwhile, information has it that the actor and entrepreneur recently released new tracks to celebrate Toronto raptors.

The songs which are “Omerta” and “Money in the Grave,” featured multi-award-winning Rick Ross.

The rapper had through his Instagram page announced the release of the songs and the intent to celebrate the Raptors’ victory over the Warriors.

Also, the rapper had made the news after he acquired a $100 Million Customized Private Jet.

As part of his announcement, he wrote, “No rental, no timeshare, no co-owners,” Drake says in the clip.

“The exterior of the plane is painted pale blue and bears the rapper’s OVO owl logo and prayer hands logo, as well as the words “Air Drake.”

Inside, plush couches and chairs, tables, a giant flat-screen TV and custom striped carpeting are shown.

Also seen in the clip, Ajay Virmani, President & CEO of Cargojet Airways, who Drake credits with making the deal happen.