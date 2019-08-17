Canadian rapper Drake has taken a number of Nigerians by surprise by using popular slang “Ikebe” and “Bakassi” in his lyrics.

In Nigeria, the two words are known to mean the butt of a woman.

The multiple-award-winning rapper used the slang in a newly released song – “Won’t be late” – dropped by Swae Lee.

“Ikebe, pressing on me heavy, Pressing up against me real close. Bakassi, moving on me,” the rapper’s verse reads.

The song has been trending.

Amidst the trend, many Nigerians are speculating that Tekno may have taught Drake the words since the song was also produced by him.

Upon seeing the reactions, the Canadian rapper revealed how he got to know about the slang.

In an exchange with a Nigerian Instagram user, the rapper said that he made some research on his own.

He wrote, “Nah I di my own research but Tek brought the life changing riddim thing of course.”

The actor and entrepreneur recently released new tracks to celebrate Toronto raptors.

The songs, “Omerta” and “Money in the Grave,” featured multiple-award-winning Rick Ross.

The rapper had announced the release of the songs and the intent to celebrate the Raptors’ victory over the Warriors.

Also, Drake had made the news after he acquired a $100 Million Customized Private Jet.

“No rental, no timeshare, no co-owners,” he said.