Nigerian actress and scriptwriter, Omoni Oboli has urged her fans and followers not to be the reason someone commits suicide.

Concise News reports that she stated this in a post on her Instagram handle.

Speaking on celebrating people who have made some achievements, she said those who have not attained that height should not be condemned.

The beautiful actress stated that making people feel bad because they are yet to make some achievements seem ugly.

She wrote “I understand celebrating a winner or someone who has had something amazing happen to them but if there’s someone or other people at the other end of that win, leave them be! Let’s be gracious guys.

“Making people who are perhaps feeling bad feel worse is ugly and God don’t like ugly. Some people are not as strong as you think they are. Don’t be the reason someone commits suicide. Let’s be guided ” Oboli added.

Meanwhile, she recently congratulated Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham who got engaged and put to bed on Wednesday, after a failed marriage with actor, Niyi Johnson.