The 2019/20 Bundesliga season has started with a slip up for Bayern Munich as the champions could only manage a 2-2 draw at home to Hertha Berlin on Friday.

Concise News reports that new signing Ivan Perisic was in the stands and Lucas Hernandez watched on from the bench as the Bavarians suffered an early-season frustration.

Robert Lewandowski – expectedly – netted both of their goals either side of strikes from Dodi Lukebakio and Marko Grujic for Hertha.

Last season’s league top scorer Lewandowski opened his account in the 24th minute, sliding in to complete a move he started himself.

He thus became the first player to score on five consecutive season opening games.

But the visitors stunned the home crowd with two goals in three minutes.

First with a deflected shot from Dodi Lukebakio, who had scored a hat-trick in Munich while playing for Fortuna Duesseldorf last season.

Then they had a second, with Marko Grujic charging through for a stunning turnaround in the 39th.

Lewandowski’s penalty on the hour rescued a point for the hosts.

Borussia Dortmund, their main title rival this season, play Augsburg on Saturday.

In related news, as activities intensify in the current transfer window, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have confirmed that an agreement is in place to send Philippe Coutinho to the German giants on a one-year loan with an option to purchase.

Bayern have also announced the “imminent signing” of young midfielder Mickaël Cuisance from Borussia Monchengladbach.