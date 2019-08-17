President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Abuja on Saturday after spending the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in his home town Daura, Katsina State.

Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad posted a picture of Buhari’s arrival in Abuja on his twitter page on Saturday.

“Buhari has returned to Abuja today after observing Eid el-Kabir in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State,” he said.

Buhari had left for Daura on 9 August 2019 for a nine-day official visit, which includes celebrating the Eid-el-Kabir with family members, and commissioning of developmental projects.

During his visit, the President commissioned a Nigerian Air force Reference Hospital in Daura, and some road projects completed by the state government: Shinkafi-Yandaki-Gafia-Abdallawa-Dakaba and Fago-Katsayal-Kwasarawa-Jirdede-Koza.

The President also received the President of Guinea, Alpha Conde, and also met with victims of banditry attacks in the Katsina State before returning to Abuja.