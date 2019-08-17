Former Deputy Senate President Ike Enweremadu says members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) do not know what they do after they attacked him on Saturday in Nuremberg, Germany.

Concise News learned that Enweremadu, representing Enugu West, made this known in a statement by his Media Assistant Uche Anichukwu.

A video of the incident, showing Ekweremadu being attacked with eggs by the IPOB members, has since gone viral.

But confirming the attack, Ekweremadu noted on his Twitter handle that he was fine, while condemning the action, saying he had reported the matter to the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar.

He said: “I attended the Second Annual Cultural Festival and Convention organised by Ndi-Igbo Germany in Nurnberg today where I was billed to give a keynote address along with the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who, however could not make it eventually.

“I was given a resounding welcome by Ndigbo in Germany and everything went smoothly until some men, who identified themselves as IPOB members stormed the venue and began to complain about the killings in the South East, stressing that there would be no Igbo event at the venue.

“I tried to engage them but when they became unruly, I had to leave the venue. The organisers also invited the police and I was accompanied out of the venue.

“Much as I am disappointed in their conduct, especially as I am one of the persons, who have spoken up on justice for Ndigbo, the Python Dance, judicial killings in Igbo land and elsewhere both on the floor of the Senate and in my written and personal engagements with the Presidency and the media as well as rallied the South East Senate Caucus to secure Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release with Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe taking him on bail to douse tension in the South East, I nevertheless do not hold this to heart against them, for they know not what they do.

“I have received thousands of solidarity calls and messages from well- meaning Ndigbo.

“I want to assure them that I am hale and hearty. I have also spoken with the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar.”

Below is a video of the attack as posted on Radio Biafra Facebook page: