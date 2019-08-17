The Police in Benue have confirmed the assassination of a former local council official named Aondongu Mkuma Mathias in Zaki-Biam town of Ukum Local Government Area of the state, Concise News reports.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the incident. However, she did not disclose further detail.

A witness said the late Mathias popularly known as Mathico was assassinated at his Zaki Biam residence by unknown gunmen while others alleged that he was killed at night when he drove into a fuel station to fill his tank.

In February, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ohimini local government area of Benue State, Boniface Okoloho was assassinated.

During the month of April, one Orkuma Amaabai, son of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’S national ex-officio member, Prince Yandev Amaabai was also murdered by unknown gunmen in Gboko.

And just last month, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member, named Jasper Dzughgba was allegedly assasinated at the Adikpo Y-junction, in Kwande Local Government, Benue state.