No lesser than four mourners have been killed in a gunmen attack on Tongov district of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue state.

Concise News understands the incident occurred during the burial of a resident in the area, Tor Amaafu.

According to a witness, the gunmen were over 10, opened fire on the mourners and killed many while others sustained injuries in the process.

Confirming the incident, the state commissioner of police, Mukaddas Garba, said investigations were ongoing while assuring that the culprits will be brought to book.

He further appealed to residents to relevant information that would lead to the culprits’ arrest.

Just recently, Four persons were killed while chasing the abductors of an entrepreneur, Mercy Gabriel in Otukpa town of Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state.