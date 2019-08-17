BBNaija Mercy | Image: TwitterBig Brother Naija housemates who always have ways of thrilling the fans of the reality show, again made the show interesting as Seyi kissed Mercy all over her body.

Concise News reports that the housemates treated themselves to fun by engaging in truth or dare game on Friday night, after the day’s task.

In the process of entertaining themselves with this game, they effectively partook in the game charming themselves to one another.

Sir Dee dared Seyi to kiss Mercy all over her body, which he did with the amusement of others, while Tacha was supervising.

Also, Joe had his lips painted red and Mike dared Seyi to hug Frodd to end the fight that earlier erupted between the two.

Watch video below