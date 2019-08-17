Omashola, a housemate of the ongoing “Pepper Dem” edition of BBNaija has promised an evicted housemate known as Isilomo of an outing after the show.

He made this known during the show on Friday, August 16th.

Prior to his promise, he commended the evicted housemate of being a very nice person while in the house.

“If I leave this place, the first person I will look for is Isilomo and take her out. She was a very nice person but the eviction took her out by surprise. If that girl was still in this house, she will give so much problem,” he said.

Isilomo was among the first set to be evicted from the reality show together with Avala after they failed the marble contest.

Biggie had earlier revealed on Friday that the housemate with the least number of coins in their possession would leave the house during the first eviction show on Sunday.

He, however, twisted the game during the live show as four housemates Avala, Khafi, Isilomo, and Gedoni with fewest coins were asked to play a game with marbles.

Also, in an Interview, Isilomo had shown her interest in Omashola when she declared that she would love the latter to emerge as the winner of the 2019 show.

She said, “Omashola will be the winner this year; I think and hope he wins.”

Reacting to her eviction with Avala, Don Jazzy, the CEO of Mavin Records, took to Twitter to express his surprise at their eviction.

“JESUSSS. Just like that. Avala and Isilomo have been evicted from the house oo. 😢 #bbnaija,” Don Jazzy wrote.

Meanwhile, Isilomo had once blasted a fellow evicted housemate, Kim Oprah who aired that Tacha has body and mouth odour.

Reacting to the claims in a video on her Instagram handle, she regarded to it as an attempt to tarnish Tacha’s image before her fans.

She said “Why do you need to talk about body odour? I stayed in that house for a week, I personally know that Tacha doesn’t have body odour.

“I never smelt any mouth odour, I have never smelt anything like that.

“In fact, Tacha is very clean, and trust me, there are a few babes in that house that you can say are clean babes, trust me, I’m not even going to go there so let’s leave that gist.

“I think it was disgusting, I think it was such a low blow, obviously she doesn’t have anything to say and so she’s just trying to just maybe blow off Tacha’s game.

“Their comment is coming from a place of ‘painment’, it’s coming from their chest because Tacha is actually a clean babe.”