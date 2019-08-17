Police officer and female housemate of the Big Brother Naija, Khafi has revealed that she would like be evicted from the reality TV show, Concise News reports.

Khafi made the revelation while conversing with Cindy on Friday night.

The police officer who is up for possible eviction on Sunday, said she was tired of the big brother house and would be happy to leave the house.

It started when Biggie gave the housemates alcohol after Friday night arena game.

Jackye claimed the drinks belonged to the Cruisetopia team which did not go well with the ‘Icons’.

This however, led to disagreement, after which Khafi told Cindy that she would love to be evicted.

she said: “really I will be happy to go home on Sunday. I’m so over all these. I’m tired.”

Meanwhile, Khafi has been in the news and social media for quite a while, over romantic relationship with Gedoni and there have been speculations that she might lose her job as a police officer for engaging in sexual activities on national TV.