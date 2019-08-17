Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate Diane has dropped a bombshell by saying that she would die if she had sex before marriage.

Concise News understands that Diane said this during a truth or dare game the housemates engaged in.

Elozonam, who is a close companion of Diane, dared her to say why she was still a virgin.

Responding, Diane explained how her aunt made a vow to remain a virgin till she marries and how she told God to take her life if she broke the pledge.

She stated that the vow helped her aunt maintain her stance till she got married.

Diane further said her aunt’s experience prompted her to make such vow, too.

Watch video below: