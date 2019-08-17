Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane has dropped a bombshell by saying she would die if she involves in sex before marriage.

Concise News understands that Diane said this during a truth or dare game the housemates engaged in.

Elozonam who is a close companion of the female Diane dared her to say why she remains a virgin.

Responding, Diane explained how her aunt made a vow to remain a virgin till she marries and how she told God to take her life if she broke the pledge.

She stated that the vow helped her aunt maintained her stand till he got married to her husband.

Diane further said her aunt’s experience prompted her into make such vow too.

Watch video below