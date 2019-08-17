Big Brother Naija housemate Seyi has yet again sparked off reactions over his lineage, being the grandson of late Nigerian nationalist, Obafemi Awolowo.

Concise News reports that Seyi and Frodd almost got into a fight on Friday night when Biggie gave the ‘pepper dem’ housemates some drinks after the arena game.

The drama began when Seyi refused to share the drinks with housemates leading to the duo trading words with each other.

Seyi however, reminded Frodd that he would never fight for drinks on the grounds that he is from a rich home

Angered by his response, Frodd said he had no business with Seyi’s background, adding that he should not have been in big brother’s house contesting for the grand prize of N60m.

Just recently, he ridiculed Mercy after he said nobody in her generation has achieved what his grandfather has achieved.