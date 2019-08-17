Aubameyang's Strike Secures Win For Arsenal (See Other EPL Results On Saturday)

Arsenal secured their second Premier League win of the season in as many matches as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s goal secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Burnley.
Ashley Barnes scored in the 43rd minute to cancel out Alexandre Lacazette’s early opener as Burnley’s direct approach caused Arsenal problems.
But Aubameyang struck a fine goal from outside the box in the 64th minute to secure victory for the Gunners.
Here are the results of other Premier League Matches played on Saturday:
Southampton 1 – 2 Liverpool
Everton 1 – 0 Watford
Brighton 1 – 1 West Ham
Norwich 3 – 1 Newcastle
Aston Villa 1 – 2 Bournemouth
Meanwhile, Manchester City and Tottenham are still playing goalless at the time of filing this report.