Aubameyang's Strike Secures Win For Arsenal (See Other EPL Results On Saturday)

Arsenal secured their second Premier League win of the season in as many matches as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s goal secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Burnley.

Ashley Barnes scored in the 43rd minute to cancel out Alexandre Lacazette’s early opener as Burnley’s direct approach caused Arsenal problems.

But Aubameyang struck a fine goal from outside the box in the 64th minute to secure victory for the Gunners.

Here are the results of other Premier League Matches played on Saturday:

Southampton 1 – 2 Liverpool

Everton 1 – 0 Watford

Brighton 1 – 1 West Ham

Norwich 3 – 1 Newcastle

Aston Villa 1 – 2 Bournemouth

Meanwhile, Manchester City and Tottenham are still playing goalless at the time of filing this report.