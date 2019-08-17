African Games: Nigeria's Flying Eagles Held In Opener

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have started their campaign in the 2019 African Games in Rabat with a 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso in Group A football event.

The Nigerians took the lead at the Stade Hassan Moulay, Rabat, through Ahmad Ghali in the 58th minute.

But the Burkinabes equaled the score in the 72nd minute despite playing second fiddle for most of the game.

Paul Aigbogun’s had chances to seal victory but were not clinical in front of goal.

They next take on the Amajita of South Africa on Tuesday at the same venue.

Although the football event of the Games kicked off on Friday, the opening ceremony would be held on Monday.