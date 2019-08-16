Waje Makes Daughter Video Vixen In New Song

Popular Nigerian singer, Waje has revealed that her daughter, Emerald, is a major video vixen of her anticipated song, “Udue.”

She made this known when she released some behind-the-scenes photos from the video via her social media page.

The multi-award-winning singer in the song collaborated with Mavin Records act, Johnny Drille.

The singer’s only child who made her first appearance as the video vixen played the role of Johnny Drille’s lover.

Udue is a song from Waje’s album, “Red Velvet” which tells the story of a young couple in love.

In the video, the love-birds, who are surrounded by nature, seem to enjoy each other’s company as they are far from the busy city.

The video was shot at the scenic Lufasi Nature Park in Ajah, Lagos state.

See photos:

Listen Audio: