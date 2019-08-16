WAEC 2019: Buhari's Katsina Among Worst Performing States

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Katsina was among the worst-performing states in the 2019 West African Examination Council (WAEC), Concise News reports.
On the flip side, Abia, Anambra, Edo led the chart, according to the ranking released by WAEC on Friday.
The ranking measured the performances of the 36 states in the 2019 WAEC examination.
In the top lowest states are Jigawa, Zamfara and Yobe states with Lagos as the only state in the South-West that made the top 10.
The lowest on the rung was Yobe State as Zamfara managed to occupy the 36th position.
Full Ranking WAEC Performance 2019
Abia
Anambra
Edo
Rivers
Imo
Lagos
Bayelsa
Delta
Enugu
Ebonyi
Ekiti
Kaduna
Ondo
Abuja
Kogi
Benue
Akwa Ibom
Kwara
Ogun
Cross River
Taraba
Plateau
Nasarawa
Kano
Borno
Oyo
Niger
Adamawa
Osun
Sokoto
Bauchi
Kebbi
Katsina
Gombe
Jigawa
Zamfara
Yobe.