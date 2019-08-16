WAEC 2019: Buhari's Katsina Among Worst Performing States

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Katsina was among the worst-performing states in the 2019 West African Examination Council (WAEC), Concise News reports.

On the flip side, Abia, Anambra, Edo led the chart, according to the ranking released by WAEC on Friday.

The ranking measured the performances of the 36 states in the 2019 WAEC examination.

In the top lowest states are Jigawa, Zamfara and Yobe states with Lagos as the only state in the South-West that made the top 10.

The lowest on the rung was Yobe State as Zamfara managed to occupy the 36th position.

Full Ranking WAEC Performance 2019

Abia

Anambra

Edo

Rivers

Imo

Lagos

Bayelsa

Delta

Enugu

Ebonyi

Ekiti

Kaduna

Ondo

Abuja

Kogi

Benue

Akwa Ibom

Kwara

Ogun

Cross River

Taraba

Plateau

Nasarawa

Kano

Borno

Oyo

Niger

Adamawa

Osun

Sokoto

Bauchi

Kebbi

Katsina

Gombe

Jigawa

Zamfara

Yobe.