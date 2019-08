Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, better known by his stage name Vector, after a while has released a new tune tagged, “Women and Sex.”

The multi-award singer came through with captivating audio and video for the single which surrounded its theme about the love of women for sex.

Vector is a Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, and philosopher.

He has released two studio albums, including the “State of Surprise” and “The Second Coming.”

See video: