Ubi Franklin Says Done Impregnating Women

Nigerian music manager and Tripple MG boss, Ubi franklin, has said that he is done having kids with different women.

Concise News reports that Franklin made this known in the comment section of a post he uploaded on Instagram.

The music executive shared a photo of his son Shiloh, whom he shares with his South African girlfriend.

Commenting on the post, award-winning singer Davido asked Franklin to keep impregnating women, saying: “in d game, dey give dem dey go.”

Responding to Davido’s comment, the music executive said he was done saying: “I don finish o.”

Just recently, Davido called Franklin a legend, after a news surfaced on the internet that the music master was expecting his 4th child from a 4th baby mama.

Franklin had his first child with his ex-wife, actress Lilian Esoro, and another with a US-based woman, who birthed his first daughter.